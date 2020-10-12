Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $2,377,231.30 in Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $2,250,983.45.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,884,812.30.

On Monday, September 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,810,425.60.

On Monday, August 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,996,916.20.

On Thursday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,095,400.00.

Cloudflare stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudflare Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

