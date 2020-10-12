Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NET. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.29.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,628,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,057. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $298,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $568,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,320,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,702,130 shares of company stock worth $105,922,962. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38.9% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.