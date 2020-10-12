Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGNX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

CGNX stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 1.68. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $698,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 479,522 shares of company stock worth $32,446,379. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,642 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $33,768,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 532,718 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 2,161.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 499,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 477,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 987.7% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 186,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

