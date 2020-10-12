Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Coherus Biosciences posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 441,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,676. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.85. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $273,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,800 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $92,000.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

