Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COHU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cohu by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.