Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.59. 299,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,959. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.