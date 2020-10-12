Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $94.53 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $102.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $1,007,080.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,599,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $52,517,140.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360,822 shares in the company, valued at $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,317,551 shares of company stock valued at $104,339,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 249.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.