Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCO. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $876.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 773.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 226,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 455.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 218,147 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 126,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

