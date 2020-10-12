Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Commerzbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,095,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,763 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Commerzbank worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

