Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) were down 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 1,099,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,320,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

The firm has a market cap of $547.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 292,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 974.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128,140 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 224,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

