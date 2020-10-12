Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 517,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $869.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,525,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 193.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

