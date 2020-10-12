Comparing Ashford (AINC) & The Competition

Ashford (NYSE: AINC) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ashford to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Ashford Competitors -63.35% -79.08% -11.78%

Ashford has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford’s rivals have a beta of 2.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ashford and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Competitors 253 664 849 48 2.38

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 29.26%. Given Ashford’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million -$13.85 million 0.83 Ashford Competitors $1.55 billion $102.66 million 22.01

Ashford’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ashford rivals beat Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

