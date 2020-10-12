Comparing AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) and Globe Life (OTCMKTS:GL)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AXA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Globe Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Globe Life has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXA has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and AXA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 15.84% 10.31% 2.85% AXA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globe Life and AXA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.53 billion 1.94 $760.79 million $6.75 12.22 AXA $115.97 billion 0.40 $4.32 billion $3.00 6.40

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life. AXA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globe Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Globe Life and AXA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 2 2 1 0 1.80 AXA 1 1 7 0 2.67

Globe Life currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.82%. Given Globe Life’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Globe Life is more favorable than AXA.

Dividends

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. AXA pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Globe Life pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AXA pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Globe Life has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Globe Life beats AXA on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health. Its products include motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. The company also provides term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, and deferred and immediate annuities; medical cover; and other protection and health products, such as disability, cancer, and critical illness. In addition, it offers unit-linked, group term, and hospital cash products and investment products; and coverage against excess and surplus lines, environmental and professional liability, construction, marine, energy, aviation and satellite, fine art and specie, equine, livestock and aquaculture, accident and health and crisis management, and other risks. Further, the company provides casualty, property risk, property catastrophe, specialty, and other reinsurance lines; and individual and group retirement products, and employee benefits. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of investment management services through managed accounts, hedge funds, mutual funds, and other investment vehicles to private clients, as well as fundamental research, quantitative, and brokerage-related services in equities and listed options for institutional investors; management of retail mutual funds for individual investors; and management of investments on behalf of institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

