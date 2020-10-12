Comparing Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) and Under Armour (OTCMKTS:UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Under Armour and Blue, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 2 19 4 0 2.08 Blue 0 0 0 0 N/A

Under Armour presently has a consensus price target of $11.84, indicating a potential downside of 6.99%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Under Armour and Blue’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $5.27 billion 1.10 $92.14 million $0.34 37.44 Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than Blue.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour and Blue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour -15.21% -8.08% -3.04% Blue N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.2% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Under Armour beats Blue on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, sportstyle, and outdoor footwear. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include gloves, bags, and headwear; and digital fitness subscriptions, as well as digital advertising through MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo platforms. It primarily offers its products under the HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOURBOX, ARMOUR BRA, and ARMOUR FLEECE, as well as MapMya and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of brand and factory house stores, and Website. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Blue Company Profile

Blue Holdings, Inc. specializes in the wholesale apparel industry. It designs, develops, markets and distributes fashion jeans and accessories under the brand names Antik Denim, Yanuk, Faith Connexion, and Taverniti So Jeans. The company sells its products in the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques and through distribution arrangements in certain foreign jurisdictions. Blue Holdings was founded on February 9, 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

