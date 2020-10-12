Comparing Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) and BWX Technologies (OTCMKTS:BWXT)

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) and Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

This table compares BWX Technologies and Briggs & Stratton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies 13.44% 68.61% 14.93% Briggs & Stratton -12.50% -16.48% -3.66%

BWX Technologies has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Briggs & Stratton has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BWX Technologies and Briggs & Stratton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Briggs & Stratton 0 0 0 0 N/A

BWX Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $66.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.66%. Given BWX Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BWX Technologies is more favorable than Briggs & Stratton.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Briggs & Stratton shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Briggs & Stratton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BWX Technologies and Briggs & Stratton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies $1.89 billion 2.96 $244.12 million $2.62 22.43 Briggs & Stratton $1.84 billion 0.00 -$54.08 million ($0.32) -0.51

BWX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Briggs & Stratton. Briggs & Stratton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BWX Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BWX Technologies beats Briggs & Stratton on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses. This segment also converts or downblends high-enriched uranium into low-enriched fuel for use in commercial reactors to generate electricity. The Technical Services segment provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services to support governments in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. The Nuclear Energy segment designs, licenses, manufactures, and delivers commercial nuclear steam generators, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other waste. This segment also offers engineering and licensing services for new nuclear plant designs; services for steam generators and balance of plant equipment; and nondestructive examination and tooling/repair solutions for other plant systems and components. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. This segment's products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications, such as portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. It also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. This segment primarily sells commercial engines under the Vanguard name. The Products segment primarily provides a line of lawn and garden power equipment, turf care products, portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution comprising consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, independent dealers and distributors, and online merchants under its own brands that include the Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Hurricane, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands, which comprise Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products principally to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. On July 20, 2020, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.