Comparing Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) & New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

This table compares Capitala Finance and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitala Finance -111.41% 3.36% 1.05% New Mountain Finance -17.83% 10.54% 3.96%

This table compares Capitala Finance and New Mountain Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitala Finance $44.03 million 0.59 -$27.65 million $4.80 1.99 New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 3.40 $112.56 million $1.27 7.65

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Capitala Finance. Capitala Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Capitala Finance and New Mountain Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitala Finance 2 0 0 0 1.00 New Mountain Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capitala Finance currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential downside of 48.85%. Given Capitala Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capitala Finance is more favorable than New Mountain Finance.

Volatility and Risk

Capitala Finance has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Capitala Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Capitala Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Capitala Finance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.