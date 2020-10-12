Comparing Dada Nexus (DADA) & Its Rivals

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) is one of 71 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Dada Nexus to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus Competitors -12.63% -61.24% -6.53%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dada Nexus and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dada Nexus Competitors 1033 3510 6945 326 2.56

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.54%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential downside of 1.73%. Given Dada Nexus’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $437.76 million -$235.82 million -8.74 Dada Nexus Competitors $7.05 billion $1.35 billion 115.90

Dada Nexus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dada Nexus competitors beat Dada Nexus on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

