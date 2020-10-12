Comparing Envision Solar International (EVSI) & Its Rivals

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ: EVSI) is one of 139 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Envision Solar International to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envision Solar International’s peers have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Envision Solar International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% Envision Solar International Competitors -49.23% -6.14% -2.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Envision Solar International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Envision Solar International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Envision Solar International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Envision Solar International Competitors 2921 9127 15270 935 2.50

Envision Solar International currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.10%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential downside of 6.66%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envision Solar International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $5.11 million -$3.93 million -19.19 Envision Solar International Competitors $3.23 billion $564.19 million 3.55

Envision Solar International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International. Envision Solar International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Envision Solar International peers beat Envision Solar International on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

