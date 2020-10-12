Comparing KLDiscovery (KLDI) & Its Peers

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS: KLDI) is one of 71 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare KLDiscovery to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery’s peers have a beta of 1.73, indicating that their average share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KLDiscovery and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A KLDiscovery Competitors 1033 3510 6945 326 2.56

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential downside of 1.56%. Given KLDiscovery’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KLDiscovery has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery N/A -34.80% -7.56% KLDiscovery Competitors -12.63% -61.24% -6.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KLDiscovery and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $312.05 million -$54.01 million -6.69 KLDiscovery Competitors $7.05 billion $1.35 billion 114.66

KLDiscovery’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

KLDiscovery peers beat KLDiscovery on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

