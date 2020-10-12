Comparing Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) and S&P Global (OTCMKTS:SPGI)

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) and Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares S&P Global and Lion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global $6.70 billion 12.99 $2.12 billion $9.53 37.87 Lion $3.19 billion 2.12 $189.15 million $0.65 35.69

S&P Global has higher revenue and earnings than Lion. Lion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&P Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for S&P Global and Lion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global 0 2 10 1 2.92 Lion 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&P Global currently has a consensus price target of $370.58, indicating a potential upside of 2.67%. Given S&P Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe S&P Global is more favorable than Lion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of S&P Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of S&P Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares S&P Global and Lion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global 36.19% 1,072.73% 25.19% Lion 8.72% 13.67% 8.11%

Risk and Volatility

S&P Global has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

S&P Global beats Lion on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices). The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, corporations, governments, municipalities, commercial and investment banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and other debt issuers. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services to investment managers, investment banks, private equity firms, insurance companies, commercial banks, corporations, professional services firms, government agencies, and regulators. The Platts segment offers essential price data, analytics, and industry insights for the commodity and energy markets. It serves producers, traders, and intermediaries within the energy, petrochemicals, metals, and agriculture markets. The Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company also offers analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data visualization systems to Wall Street's premier global banks and investment institutions, as well as the National Security community. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants. It also provides over-the-counter pharmaceuticals comprising analgesics, cold medicine, tonics and nutrients, antidiarrheal drugs, gastrointestinal medicine, eyedrops, gum-disease treatments, analgesics and anti-inflammatory poultices, medicinal skin-care products, and insecticides; and medical/toiletry products that include semi-adhesive cooling pads. In addition, the company offers fabric care products, which comprise laundry detergents, pre-care products, bleaches, fabric softeners, and clothing care agents; and living care products, including dishwashing detergents, household cleaners, and cooking-aid products. Further, it provides direct marketing products, such as supplements and drinks, health and functional food products, hair care products, etc.; gift and channel-specific products comprising gifts, novelties, etc.; chemicals that include fat and oil products, carbon products, surfactants, fatty-acid nitrogen derivatives, chemical agents for and construction, etc.; and detergent for institutional use. Additionally, the company offers pet supplies, including sanitary products, oral care, body care, laundry care and room care products, etc.; and provides construction, real estate, transportation and storage, and temporary staffing services. Lion Corporation was founded in 1891 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

