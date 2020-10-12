Comparing MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) and Sutter Rock Capital (NYSE:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sutter Rock Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Sutter Rock Capital pays out -204.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sutter Rock Capital and MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sutter Rock Capital currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.92%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutter Rock Capital 440.27% -7.67% -5.11% MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 95.17 $23.95 million ($0.49) -17.39 MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sutter Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust.

Summary

Sutter Rock Capital beats MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust was founded in May 16, 1989 and is domiciled in United States.

