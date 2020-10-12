Comparing Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) & Novocure (OTCMKTS:NVCR)

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Novocure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Valeritas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Novocure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Novocure and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novocure 2.88% 5.14% 2.41% Valeritas N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Novocure has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeritas has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Novocure and Valeritas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novocure 1 5 4 0 2.30 Valeritas 0 2 0 0 2.00

Novocure presently has a consensus target price of $90.67, suggesting a potential downside of 32.07%. Given Novocure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Novocure is more favorable than Valeritas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novocure and Valeritas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novocure $351.32 million 38.41 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -1,906.86 Valeritas $26.40 million 0.01 -$45.93 million N/A N/A

Novocure has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas.

Summary

Novocure beats Valeritas on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

