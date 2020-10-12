Comparing Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) & iShares Agency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:AGZ)

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

iShares Agency Bond ETF has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.8% of iShares Agency Bond ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for iShares Agency Bond ETF and Veeco Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares Agency Bond ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A Veeco Instruments 0 0 6 0 3.00

Veeco Instruments has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.67%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Profitability

This table compares iShares Agency Bond ETF and Veeco Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A Veeco Instruments -12.58% 2.66% 1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iShares Agency Bond ETF and Veeco Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veeco Instruments $419.35 million 1.49 -$78.73 million ($0.35) -36.06

iShares Agency Bond ETF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veeco Instruments.

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats iShares Agency Bond ETF on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems. The company sells its process equipment systems for use in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including light emitting diodes, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency filters and amplifiers, power electronics, thin film magnetic heads, and laser diodes; and 3D NAND, DRAM, logic, and other semiconductor devices, as well as for research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

