COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 189,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 436,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.61) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in COMSCORE during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in COMSCORE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMSCORE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

