ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.63.

NYSE COP opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

