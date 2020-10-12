Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

