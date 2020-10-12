Contrasting Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) and Syncora (NYSE:SYCRF)

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) and Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ambac Financial Group and Syncora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Syncora 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Syncora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syncora has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Syncora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $496.00 million 1.29 -$216.00 million N/A N/A Syncora $7.82 million 3.17 -$104.87 million N/A N/A

Syncora has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambac Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Syncora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group N/A -22.42% -2.30% Syncora N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Syncora beats Ambac Financial Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Syncora Company Profile

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc., provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations. It also invests in private debt and equity securities. The company was formerly known as Security Capital Assurance Ltd. Syncora Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

