Contrasting Apache (NASDAQ:APA) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NASDAQ:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Apache (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Apache’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $44.96 million 0.47 $9.52 million N/A N/A Apache $6.41 billion 0.54 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apache.

Volatility and Risk

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apache has a beta of 4.73, suggesting that its share price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Permianville Royalty Trust and Apache, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Apache 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Apache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 23.13% 13.13% 13.12% Apache -154.17% -14.27% -2.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Apache shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apache shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apache beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of 551 million barrels of crude oil, 186 million barrels of NGLs, and 1.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

