Contrasting Corvus Gold (KOR) & The Competition

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ: KOR) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Corvus Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -77.25% -73.70% Corvus Gold Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A -$12.10 million -29.80 Corvus Gold Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 15.12

Corvus Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corvus Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold Competitors 730 2803 2594 93 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 15.33%. Given Corvus Gold’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Corvus Gold rivals beat Corvus Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

