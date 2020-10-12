Contrasting Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intel and Cree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $71.97 billion 3.18 $21.05 billion $4.87 11.06 Cree $903.90 million 8.38 -$191.70 million ($0.87) -79.37

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Cree. Cree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and Cree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 29.97% 31.55% 17.15% Cree -21.21% -5.04% -3.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intel and Cree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 10 17 16 0 2.14 Cree 0 9 3 0 2.25

Intel currently has a consensus price target of $61.41, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. Cree has a consensus price target of $66.55, indicating a potential downside of 3.63%. Given Intel’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than Cree.

Risk & Volatility

Intel has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cree has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intel beats Cree on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products. It also provides NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; and programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization, and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Its platforms are used in notebooks, systems, and desktops; cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market segments; and retail, automotive, industrial, and various other embedded applications. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, industrial and communication equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a collaboration with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to develop software defined infrastructure for network functions virtualization, distributed cloud, and 5G applications. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Cree

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and lamps for to distributors, retailers, and customers for offices, retail spaces, restaurants, hospitality, schools, universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting, parking structures, and other applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

