Contrasting GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) & Gran Tierra Energy (OTCMKTS:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy -164.10% -12.58% -5.65% GrowMax Resources N/A -4.49% -3.60%

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and GrowMax Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy $570.98 million 0.15 $38.69 million N/A N/A GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$4.91 million N/A N/A

Gran Tierra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GrowMax Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gran Tierra Energy and GrowMax Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GrowMax Resources beats Gran Tierra Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. does not have significant business. Previously, it focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral resources in Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.