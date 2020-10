Contrasting InternetArray (OTCMKTS:INAR) & Henry Schein (OTCMKTS:HSIC)

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) and InternetArray (OTCMKTS:INAR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Henry Schein and InternetArray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henry Schein $9.99 billion 0.86 $694.73 million $3.51 17.06 InternetArray N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Henry Schein has higher revenue and earnings than InternetArray.

Profitability

This table compares Henry Schein and InternetArray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henry Schein 6.35% 11.51% 5.67% InternetArray N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

100.0% of Henry Schein shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Henry Schein shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Henry Schein and InternetArray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henry Schein 3 7 3 0 2.00 InternetArray 0 0 0 0 N/A

Henry Schein currently has a consensus target price of $63.73, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Henry Schein’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Henry Schein is more favorable than InternetArray.

Summary

Henry Schein beats InternetArray on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners, and animal health clinics. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

InternetArray Company Profile

InternetArray, Inc. operates as an Internet development, technology licensing, and marketing company. It provides guidance and investment for early stage Web-centric companies. The company focuses on identifying and developing collborative Internet-based business partners into viable and profitable companies. It offers Internet-based companies in need of the necessities for growth, financing, marketing, administrator, sales, accounting, etc. The company is based in Williamsville, New York.

