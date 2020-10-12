Contrasting Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) and China Networks International (NYSE:CNWHF)

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) and China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Networks International has a beta of -13.86, indicating that its stock price is 1,486% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quotient Technology and China Networks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -13.42% -19.34% -9.48% China Networks International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of China Networks International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quotient Technology and China Networks International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $436.16 million 1.78 -$37.06 million ($0.34) -25.18 China Networks International N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

China Networks International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Quotient Technology and China Networks International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 1 4 1 2.71 China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quotient Technology presently has a consensus price target of $10.23, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than China Networks International.

Summary

Quotient Technology beats China Networks International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc., a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties. It also operates Quotient Retailer iQ, a digital platform to engage with shoppers across their websites, mobiles, e-commerce, and social channels. It serves approximately 700 CPGs, representing approximately 2,000 brands, including various food, beverage, personal, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, as well as drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its websites, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

