Contrasting Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Surmodics and LeMaitre Vascular, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 3 0 3.00 LeMaitre Vascular 0 3 4 0 2.57

Surmodics currently has a consensus target price of $66.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.47%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus target price of $33.14, indicating a potential downside of 0.98%. Given Surmodics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surmodics is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Risk & Volatility

Surmodics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics 7.39% 7.49% 5.90% LeMaitre Vascular 14.36% 11.13% 8.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Surmodics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surmodics and LeMaitre Vascular’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $100.08 million 5.83 $7.59 million $0.72 59.56 LeMaitre Vascular $117.23 million 5.77 $17.93 million $0.88 38.03

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Surmodics. LeMaitre Vascular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Surmodics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and Reddick cholangiogram catheters to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

