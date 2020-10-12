CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,648,398.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $96,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,717 shares of company stock valued at $31,451,711 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.16. 185,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,860. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.36.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

