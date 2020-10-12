Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth approximately $20,685,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,934,000 after buying an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after buying an additional 276,121 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 251,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,586,000 after buying an additional 232,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.