Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OFC. Robert W. Baird lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $25.79. 1,228,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,154. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,209.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,994.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 825,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

