Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OFC. KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,209.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.