Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $395.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $365.65.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $369.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.64. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $369.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,090,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,169.0% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,715,000 after buying an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.