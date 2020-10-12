Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COST. Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $365.65.

NASDAQ COST opened at $369.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.64. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $369.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,804 shares of company stock worth $7,090,267 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

