Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 479,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,805,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 101,090 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 36.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Covetrus by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 280,434 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.