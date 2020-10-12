Cowen Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $157.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $143.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.53. 5,037,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,021.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $145.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,004 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,034,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,896,000 after purchasing an additional 84,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

