Cowen Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $157.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $143.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.31.
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.53. 5,037,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,021.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $145.15.
In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,004 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,034,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,896,000 after purchasing an additional 84,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
