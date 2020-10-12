Craig Hallum Boosts CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $66.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNA. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

CDNA stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. CareDx has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.61 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $478,304.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,632,177.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,775 shares of company stock worth $3,918,964. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $9,552,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CareDx by 21.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

