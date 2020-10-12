Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) Shares Up 10.4%

Creative Realities Inc (OTCMKTS:CREX)’s stock price was up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 1,587,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,079,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Realities during the second quarter worth $547,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

