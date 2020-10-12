Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (NYSE:FHLB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credicorp and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.96 billion 2.01 $1.28 billion $15.94 7.83 FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $6.68 million 2.16 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 10.06% 6.60% 0.84% FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 13.32% 4.62% 0.54%

Risk and Volatility

Credicorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Credicorp and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 1 7 1 0 2.00 FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credicorp presently has a consensus price target of $159.86, suggesting a potential upside of 28.08%. Given Credicorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Credicorp is more favorable than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Summary

Credicorp beats FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

