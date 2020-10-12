Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €103.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXI has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.71 ($107.90).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €98.50 ($115.88) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -97.91. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €101.10 ($118.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.