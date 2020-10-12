Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€87.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.39 ($86.35).

ZAL stock opened at €85.64 ($100.75) on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.34.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

