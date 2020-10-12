Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a hold rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

CPG opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $720.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.75. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 155.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 220.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 475.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 79,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

