Critical Analysis: Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ) and Wendys (OTCMKTS:WEN)

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ) and Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse and Wendys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wendys $1.71 billion 3.12 $136.94 million $0.59 40.39

Wendys has higher revenue and earnings than Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse.

Risk and Volatility

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse has a beta of 20.77, suggesting that its share price is 1,977% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wendys has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of Wendys shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Wendys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse and Wendys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A Wendys 6.70% 21.11% 2.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse and Wendys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A Wendys 0 11 14 0 2.56

Wendys has a consensus price target of $22.70, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Wendys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wendys is more favorable than Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse.

Summary

Wendys beats Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse Company Profile

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, Inc. engages in the development and operation of restaurant-brewpubs. It operates one unit each in the cities of Gaylord, Grand Rapids, and Auburn Hills, in Michigan. In addition, it has a unit in Grapevine, Texas, a suburb of Dallas under a joint venture agreement with Bass Pro Outdoor World, LLC. The company offers craft brewed beer brewed on site. Its units offer approximately 10 different types of beers ranging from light golden ale to full-bodied stout. It also offers customers, hard liquors; and also sells merchandise, including hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and other items bearing the Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse name and logo.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Wendy's Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

