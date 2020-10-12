Critical Analysis: Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Digimarc (OTCMKTS:DMRC)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digimarc and Eviation Aircraft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $22.99 million 15.86 -$32.84 million N/A N/A Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Eviation Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Digimarc and Eviation Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 2 1 0 2.33 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digimarc currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -137.68% -70.90% -59.38% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Digimarc has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digimarc beats Eviation Aircraft on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment. The company also provides Digimarc Discover software that enables an ecosystem of connected devices to identify content or materials and deliver information. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as retail point of sale transaction processing; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Eviation Aircraft Company Profile

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

